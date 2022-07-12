Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $258.39, changing hands as low as $257.99 per share. Rogers Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROG's low point in its 52 week range is $176 per share, with $274.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $258.99.

