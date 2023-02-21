Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROCC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ranger Oil Corp (Symbol: ROCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.43, changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. Ranger Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROCC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.26 per share, with $53.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.12.

