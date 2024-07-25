Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROBO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ROBO ETF (Symbol: ROBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.69, changing hands as low as $54.17 per share. ROBO shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROBO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.4232 per share, with $59.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.60.

