Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RNG

In trading on Thursday, shares of RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $319.45, changing hands as low as $313.29 per share. RingCentral Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $216.10 per share, with $449 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $317.10.

