Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RNG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.14, changing hands as low as $30.94 per share. RingCentral Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.075 per share, with $49.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.00.

