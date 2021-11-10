Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RLGY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (Symbol: RLGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.25, changing hands as low as $17.12 per share. Realogy Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLGY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.355 per share, with $21.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.14.

