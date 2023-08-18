Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RL

In trading on Friday, shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.57, changing hands as low as $114.86 per share. Ralph Lauren Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RL's low point in its 52 week range is $82.2311 per share, with $135.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.17. The RL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
