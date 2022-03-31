Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.87, changing hands as low as $115.16 per share. Ralph Lauren Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RL's low point in its 52 week range is $100.44 per share, with $142.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.17. The RL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

