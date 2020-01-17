Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RIG

In trading on Friday, shares of Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.95, changing hands as low as $5.93 per share. Transocean Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.76 per share, with $9.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.