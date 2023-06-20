Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RGLD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.57, changing hands as low as $113.84 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $84.54 per share, with $147.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.28.

