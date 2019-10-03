Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as low as $14.77 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.39 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.93.

