Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REZI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.86, changing hands as low as $16.56 per share. Resideo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REZI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.195 per share, with $20.1638 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.66.

