Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RELX

In trading on Friday, shares of RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.31, changing hands as low as $23.56 per share. RELX PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.20 per share, with $27.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.75.

