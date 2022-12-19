Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RELX

In trading on Monday, shares of RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.81, changing hands as low as $27.71 per share. RELX PLC shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.39 per share, with $32.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.77.

