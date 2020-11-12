Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REAL

In trading on Thursday, shares of The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.42, changing hands as low as $13.32 per share. The RealReal Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REAL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.21 per share, with $19.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.50.

