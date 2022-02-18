Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RDVY

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: RDVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.44, changing hands as low as $49.37 per share. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $42.0894 per share, with $53.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.72.

