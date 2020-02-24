Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RDIV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (Symbol: RDIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.66, changing hands as low as $37.01 per share. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDIV's low point in its 52 week range is $34.1701 per share, with $40.1066 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.