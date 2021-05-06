Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RDFN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as low as $51.93 per share. Redfin Corp shares are currently trading off about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDFN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.7601 per share, with $98.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.79.

