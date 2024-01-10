Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.37, changing hands as low as $17.93 per share. Arcus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCUS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.95 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.12.

