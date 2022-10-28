Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCUS

In trading on Friday, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.68, changing hands as low as $27.45 per share. Arcus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCUS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.74 per share, with $49.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.75.

