Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of R1 RCM Inc (Symbol: RCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.17, changing hands as low as $10.61 per share. R1 RCM Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.12 per share, with $13.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.