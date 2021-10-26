Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCII

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.73, changing hands as low as $54.08 per share. Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCII's low point in its 52 week range is $29.95 per share, with $67.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.20.

