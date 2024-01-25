Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RBA

In trading on Thursday, shares of RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.18, changing hands as low as $61.01 per share. RB Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $51.07 per share, with $68.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.10.

