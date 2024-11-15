News & Insights

RACE

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RACE

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, shares of Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $433.39, changing hands as low as $431.09 per share. Ferrari NV shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RACE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Ferrari NV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RACE's low point in its 52 week range is $330.155 per share, with $498.2301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $430.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

