Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QUAL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.12, changing hands as low as $136.04 per share. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QUAL's low point in its 52 week range is $112.3501 per share, with $146.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.89.

