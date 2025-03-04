Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QTWO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.28, changing hands as low as $79.21 per share. Q2 Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.41 per share, with $112.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.20.

