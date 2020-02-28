Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QLD

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (Symbol: QLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.24, changing hands as low as $104.35 per share. ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLD's low point in its 52 week range is $78.84 per share, with $151.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.