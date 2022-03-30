Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QCOM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.32, changing hands as low as $151.79 per share. Qualcomm Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $122.165 per share, with $193.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.73. The QCOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

