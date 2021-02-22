Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PZA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PZA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.77, changing hands as low as $26.76 per share. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.07 per share, with $27.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.77.

