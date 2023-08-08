Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PWSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (Symbol: PWSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.62, changing hands as low as $19.67 per share. PowerSchool Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWSC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $26.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.05.

