Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.67, changing hands as low as $102.40 per share. Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $69.84 per share, with $124.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.69. The PWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

