Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PUMP

In trading on Friday, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.05, changing hands as low as $11.02 per share. ProPetro Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PUMP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.39 per share, with $16.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.