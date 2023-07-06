Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PUK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prudential plc (Symbol: PUK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.81, changing hands as low as $26.28 per share. Prudential plc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PUK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.205 per share, with $34.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.36.

