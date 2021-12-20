Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTR

In trading on Monday, shares of PetroChina Co Ltd (Symbol: PTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.39, changing hands as low as $43.10 per share. PetroChina Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.90 per share, with $54.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.08.

