Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTLC

In trading on Friday, shares of the PTLC ETF (Symbol: PTLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.96, changing hands as low as $38.44 per share. PTLC shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTLC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.51 per share, with $42.0048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.55.

