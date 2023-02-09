Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.88, changing hands as low as $14.76 per share. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.30 per share, with $20.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.83.
