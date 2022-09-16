Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTEN

In trading on Friday, shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.95, changing hands as low as $13.70 per share. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.705 per share, with $20.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.73.

