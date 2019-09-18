Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PTCT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.45, changing hands as low as $37.92 per share. PTC Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.53 per share, with $48.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.04.

