Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSQ

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: PSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as low as $13.66 per share. ProShares Short QQQ shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.27 per share, with $15.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.66.

