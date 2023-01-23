Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSQ

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: PSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as low as $13.66 per share. ProShares Short QQQ shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.27 per share, with $15.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.66.
Also see: SOLY market cap history
SIL shares outstanding history
HLT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.