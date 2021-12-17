Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSEC

In trading on Friday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.21, changing hands as low as $8.17 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.37 per share, with $9.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.24.

