Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRO

In trading on Friday, shares of Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.71, changing hands as low as $59.54 per share. Pros Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRO's low point in its 52 week range is $34.35 per share, with $75.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.00.

