Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.85, changing hands as low as $116.99 per share. Primerica Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRI's low point in its 52 week range is $90.28 per share, with $132.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.80.

