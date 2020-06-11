Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRGS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.74, changing hands as low as $38.73 per share. Progress Software Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.09 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.