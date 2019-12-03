Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRGO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.72, changing hands as low as $49.52 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.28 per share, with $64.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.62.

