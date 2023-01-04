Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRCT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.46, changing hands as low as $38.08 per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.38 per share, with $52.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.96.

