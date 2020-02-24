Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRAH

In trading on Monday, shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: PRAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.46, changing hands as low as $99.19 per share. PRA Health Sciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRAH's low point in its 52 week range is $85 per share, with $115.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.19.

