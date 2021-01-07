Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRAA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pra Group Inc (Symbol: PRAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.42, changing hands as low as $37.07 per share. Pra Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRAA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.4001 per share, with $47.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.46.

