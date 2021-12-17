Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRA

In trading on Friday, shares of ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.31, changing hands as low as $24.30 per share. ProAssurance Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.27 per share, with $29.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.75.

