Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PPL

In trading on Friday, shares of PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.80, changing hands as low as $28.38 per share. PPL Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.265 per share, with $30.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.50. The PPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

