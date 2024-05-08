Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POOL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $369.21, changing hands as low as $363.61 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $307.765 per share, with $422.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $362.71. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.